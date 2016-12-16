Phone scam warning in Peterborough

Residents are being warned about a series of phone scams in Peterborough.

Peterborough Trading Standards team has received complaints of a number of telephone scams which might have resulted in residents unwittingly handing over card or bank details to fraudsters.

Phone scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated making it hard for residents to spot bogus calls.

Some homeowners have received a phone call from someone claiming to be from, or affiliated to, the council and offering to check their council tax band and refund any over-payment. The caller will then request card details to cover the cost of the service which, they claim, would be recouped by the size of the council tax refund.

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities and environment capital said: “Some of these scam callers can be very convincing making it difficult for people to resist handing over their details. I would remind all residents that the council would never telephone to review their council tax band or to request card details.

“If residents feel that their council tax band needs to be reassessed they should contact the council and any refunds would be processed by the council without an additional fee.

“Anyone receiving one of these phone calls should not hand over any personal details, no matter how legitimate sounding the request is.”

In a further scam, callers are targeting residents claiming to be from a service which can reduce sales and marketing calls. The scammer will then request payment for the service.

Residents should note that the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) is the only official organisation which offers this service, the service is free and once registered with the TPS residents will not need to update their listing unless they move house or change their phone number.

If you believe you have been the victim of a scam please call Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06 who will pass the details to the relevant local authority or if you know money has been paid to a scam, report it on the Action Fraud website or call them on 0300 123 2040.