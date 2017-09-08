Peterborough woman jailed for dumping dead body in city park

A woman who moved the body of her dead friend and left it in a Peterborough park has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Kelly Ann Almond, 34, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, previously pleaded guilty to disposing of a corpse to obstruct the coroner at Peterborough Crown Court. She was sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court today, Friday September 8.

Fletton Rec - Queens Walk, Queens Walk, Peterborough 03/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

Almond moved the body of Stuart Wilkinson, 53, who died in her home on Sunday, April 4, to a nearby play park in Queen’s Walk, Fletton, using a mobility scooter.

She was originally arrested on suspicion of Mr Wilkinson’s murder but after further investigation his death was not believed to be suspicious. An inquest to establish cause of death has yet to take place.

In police interview Almond claimed she was afraid of losing the tenancy of her home if Mr Wilkinson was found to have died in her property so moved his body to the park where it could be discovered.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thomson said: “Moving a body in this way is extremely serious as it prevents us from properly investigating following a death, it also shows a complete lack of respect for the deceased.

“Almond committed a very foolish act and the sentence she received reflects the serious nature of this offence.”