Peterborough woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body is found near city park

Police have arrested a 34-year-old woman from Peterborough on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Fletton at the weekend.

At about 10.45am on Sunday (April 30) police were contacted with reports of the sudden death of a 53-year-old man in a park close to Queen’s Walk.

Police in Queens Walk Peterborough this morning. Photo: Poppy Grua

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph on Sunday, police were not treating the death a suspicious at that time.

However, theories about the man’s death have since changed and the woman is today, Wednesday May 3, in custody.

A post mortem is due to take place this afternoon.

Attempts are being made to trace the man’s next of kin. He is believed to be from the Peterborough area of no fixed abode.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning or who saw anything suspicious. In particular they would like to hear from anyone who saw a person on a mobility scooter, or who had one moved or stolen on the night.

Anyone with information should call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Major Crime Unit quoting Op Fernhill. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.