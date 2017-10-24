Peterborough Trading Standards issue warning about buying designer fragrances

Peterborough Trading Standards is warning the public against buying aftershave and perfume from unlicensed street traders who are operating illegally within the city centre.

Amanda Large, crime prevention officer in Peterborough, said: “Members of the public have recently been approached by children and young men and invited to buy designer fragrances such as Channel, Hugo Boss, DKNY etc at vastly reduced prices.

“The items are usually produced from a plastic bag or coat pocket and, while at first glance they look genuine, all examples have been confirmed as counterfeit with concerns also raised about the products’ safety.

“Despite a number of seizures Trading Standards Officers are concerned the sellers will return in the Christmas shopping period.”