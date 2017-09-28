Peterborough teenager tried to take loaded gun into Notting Hill Carnival

A Peterborough teenager caught trying to take a loaded gun to Notting Hill Carnival has been sentenced to five years’ detention.

Owen Neves (18) of Eye Road, Peterborough, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, 27 September after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a constable in execution of his duty, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

The court heard Neves was stopped by a group of police officers positioned at the Harrow Road junction with Ladbroke Grove on Monday, August 28.

The officer who detained Neves for a section 60 search for weapons noticed that he seemed tense and nervous and looked as if he was going to run off.

As the officer started to place him in handcuffs, Neves began to struggle and kept reaching for something in his waistband.

During the struggle, another officer assisting with Neves’ arrest suffered cuts and scratches to his face.

After being handcuffed, Neves was rolled onto his side and underneath where he had been laying a white sock was found which contained a revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

Analysis of the firearm identified it as a blank firing revolver converted to discharge live ammunition

At least one of the five cartridges in the chamber of the gun was fitted with a hollow point bullet, designed to expand on impact.

Commander Dave Musker, who led the policing operation for Notting Hill Carnival 2017, said: “This man was intent on taking a lethal weapon to Notting Hill Carnival but was stopped by the vigilant actions of officers placed on one of the police cordons set up at the event.

“The sentence handed to Neves should act as a deterrent to anyone else considering carrying an illegal firearm on the streets of London.”