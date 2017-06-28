Peterborough teenager ‘shaken’ after assault and attempted robbery in broad daylight

A teenage boy was assaulted by a man who then attempted to rob him as he walked down a Peterborough street in broad daylight.

At about 3pm on Wednesday June 21 the boy was walking along Park Road, close to the junction with Huntly Grove, when he was approached by a man who demanded his mobile phone.

When the boy refused, the man assaulted him before leaving the scene. The boy was not injured as a result of the incident.

The man is described as white, 5’6”, aged in his 20s or 30s and wearing a black t-shirt with white writing.

Detective Sergeant Tom Rowe said: “We know there were a number of witnesses to what happened. We’re appealing for them to come forward with any information.

“Although the boy was uninjured, he was left shaken by the experience.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0349610617 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.