Peterborough streets are “as safe as ever” says lead detective following isolated knife attack

Peterborough’s streets are “as safe as ever” and people should feel safe out and about in the city.

Det Insp Andy Tolley has sought to reassure the public after an isolated knife attack left three men in hospital, saw three men arrested and left a trail of blood leading through Peterborough City Centre yesterday, Tuesday January 17.

The police scene in Bridge Street

Officers were called to Rivergate Arcade at around 3pm. The arrests were made in Cowgate soon after and blood could be seen leading from Rivergate, along Bridge Street and Wentworth Street to Cowgate.

DI Tolley said: “We have three people in custody, and three in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“People should not be worried. This was an isolated incident involving two different groups. There does not appear to be any other members of the public that were involved.

“The streets of Peterborough are as safe as they ever are. There are no victims that are not related to the groups.

“We are trying to get to the bottom of what caused it.

“We are looking at CCTV at the moment, to see what footfall was at the time. Someone will have seen what happened.

“We are concentrating our efforts on Rivergate. We had a call on Wentworth Street, and Cowagte, but that does not mean there are three separate sites where incidents happened. We know there are blood trails where people have fled.

“I would urge people who saw what happened to get in touch with us by calling 101.”

A police spokesperson added: “The incident took place in a busy area of the city and was quite possibly witnessed by a number of people. We know that some people who were in the area at the time are yet to come forward and we would appeal to them to do so. Any information, no matter how insignificant, could prove valuable as part of our investigations.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

UPDATE: Peterborough city centre knife attack an ‘isolated incident’ between two gangs of people