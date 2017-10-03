Peterborough store has licence revoked after alleged criminal activity

A Peterborough convenience store has had its licence to sell alcohol revoked following concerns that it refused to supply CCTV footage to police in relation to alleged criminal activity inside the premises.

The licence for Priory Road Store in Priory Road, off Mayor’s Walk, was fully revoked by Peterborough City Council’s Licensing Act 2003 Sub-Committee following a request by Cambridgeshire police.

In a public document submitted to the committee before the meeting, police outlined a number of serious concerns. The document said: “A serious violent incident took place outside the premises which involved the premises licence holder, Rashad Mahmood, of Cromwell Road.

●”A failure by the premises licence holder to assist police by refusing to supply CCTV footage of the violent incident previously mentioned.

●”Criminality believed to be taking place at the premises.”

The Peterborough Telegraph was barred by the committee from attending the hearing as members said they wished to ask questions about an incident relating to an ongoing police investigation.

However, a council decision notice published after the hearing stated that Mr Mahmood, in response to the allegations, claimed he was the victim of an assault. He also denied any knowledge of matters raised in the private section.

Councillor Lynne Ayres, Sub-Committee Chairman, said in a document outlining the committee’s conclusion: “We believe that criminal activity is associated with the premises and that this premises is not promoting the licence objective of crime prevention.”

The violent incident referred to by police was on Sunday, July 9. The PT reported at the time that police were called to reports of violence in Fulham Road at 7pm then to Priory Road at around 9pm, with the incidents believed to be linked.

Four people were injured and a man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

The man was released under investigation. The investigation remains ongoing.