Peterborough residents warned of distraction burglar targeting elderly and vulnerable

Peterborough police are warning residents to be aware of a distraction burglar who is targeting elderly, vulnerable residents in the city.

Peterborough Police Community Safety Officer, Helen O’Driscoll said: “We have had two distraction type burglaries against the elderly and would urge all residents to make neighbours and family members aware.

“Please urge them not to allow strangers into their homes and report any suspicious visitors via 101.

“Unsure? Don’t open the door.”

The first burglary took place on Wednesday, May 10, at 10.25am when a man knocked on a door in Dogsthorpe Road and said he was selling some small items.

The resident let the male come inside and bought a few items from him. When the male left a wallet belonging to the resident appeared to be missing.

The offender is described as a white male, short mousey hair and carrying a dark holdall.

The at 4pm yesterday, Sunday May 14, a male knocked on a door, again in Dogsthorpe Road, asking for some money so that he could pay for a delivery and he would pay the money back.

The man was allowed to enter the property and money was later reported missing.

He is described as a white male perhaps in his 30s, wearing jeans and a smart jacket.

Anyone with information regarding the above should contact DS Justin Howard via 101.