Peterborough residents warned about home security after spate of 10 burglaries

Peterborough residents are urged to ensure their homes are secure after a spate of 10 burglaries in a week.

A Safer Homes event offering home security advice will take place at Hampton Police Station, Eagle Way, Hampton, tomorrow, Wednesday May 23, between 2pm and 7pm.

The first 50 householders to attend will receive a free home security goody bag.

The 10 burglaries took place in the following places in Peterborough:

* Dogsthorpe Rd, Peterborough, PE1 3AH - 14/05/2017 16:00 - 14/05/2017

* Harewood Gardens, PE3 9NF - 15/05/2017 13:20 - 15/05/2017

* Huntly Grove, Peterborough, PE1 2QN - 15/05/2017 18:00 - 15/05/2017

* Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough, PE4 7EQ - 16/05/2017 11:00 - 16/05/2017

* High Street, Glinton, PE6 7LS - 18/05/2017 13:55 - 18/05/2017

* Back Lane, Eye, PE6 7TA - 19/05/2017 00:01 - 19/05/2017

* Wisteria Way,Werrington, Peterborough, PE4 7RQ - 19/05/2017 11:00-18:20

* Whalley Street, Eastfield, Peterborough, PE1 5EB - 20/05/2017 05:30

* Kirkmeadow, Bretton, Peterborough, PE3 8JN - 19/05/2017 15:00-20/05/2017 21:00

* Somerby Garth, Welland, Peterborough, PE1 4TZ - 21/05/2017 13:30

Anyone with information about the burglaries should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 080 555111.