Peterborough Police recover large amount of drugs and money after driver nearly collides with their car

Police discovered a large quantity of drugs and money in a car that nearly collided with them last night in the city.

The driver of the car was disqualified from driving. He was arrested for this and for possession with intent to supply controlled drugs.

Peterborough Police said on its Facebook page early this morning: “Police this evening have stopped a driver who nearly collided with their vehicle after losing control of his vehicle. Driver was disqualified from driving and a large quantity of drugs and money were recovered from inside the driver’s vehicle. His vehicle was seized for No Insurance.”