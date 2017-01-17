Peterborough police officer dismissed after hiding her relationship with a known criminal

A Peterborough-based police officer has been dismissed from Cambridgeshire Constabulary following a misconduct hearing.

Detective Constable Nina Bartlett was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Orders and Instructions, Confidentiality and Discreditable Conduct at a hearing that concluded today (Tuesday, January 17).

Bartlett failed to declare a relationship with a criminally convicted person as soon as possible and used force data bases to search for her partner’s details without a policing purpose.

Bartlett was dismissed without notice.

The hearing was due to be held in public, but was held behind closed doors after an application from DC Bartlett’s lawyer.

At the beginning of the hearing it was alleged:

* That the officer failed to declare a relationship with a criminally convicted person as soon as possible and/or the officer concealed the relationship with the person and failed to submit a notifiable association report to PSD and the officer compromised her position as a police officer and failed to include on the vetting form that the officer had conducted a Camnet search in relation her partner.

* That the officer has failed to comply with the Data Protection Act 1998 and force policy when the officer searched Camnet for her partner’s details without a policing purpose.

* That these matters bring discredit upon and/or undermine public confidence in the police service.

* That the matters raised amount to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Orders and Instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct