Peterborough police officer accused of concealing relationship with known criminal

A public misconduct hearing into the actions of a Peterborough police officer will take place tomorrow.

Detective Constable Nina Bartlett, based in Peterborough, will attend the hearing on Wednesday January 4 at City College Peterborough in Brook Street, which is expected to last two days.

It is alleged that the officer failed to declare a relationship with a criminally convicted person as soon as possible and/or the officer concealed the relationship with the person and failed to submit a notifiable association report to PSD and the officer compromised her position as a police officer and failed to include on the vetting form that the officer had conducted a Camnet search in relation her partner.

It is alleged that the officer has failed to comply with the Data Protection Act 1998 and force policy when the officer searched Camnet for her partner’s details without a policing purpose.

It is alleged that these matters bring discredit upon and/or undermine public confidence in the police service.

It is alleged that the matters raised amount to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity, Orders and Instructions, confidentiality and discreditable conduct