Peterborough police issue warning about “suspicious male” scamming elderly and vulnerable residents in Netherton

Peterborough police have issued a warning about a “suspicious male operating in the Netherton area but who could also be in other parts of the city.”

The male has been seen this week calling at addresses claiming he is waiting for a delivery and needs to borrow some cash to pay the delivery driver.

Amanda Large, Peterborough Crime Prevention Officer, said: “The only description we have at the moment is a white male approx 30-40 years.

“Did this man call at your address? Do you have a better description?

“Please warn elderly neighbours and relatives, as he does appear to be targeting this section of the community.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.