Peterborough police investigating after serious assault on Muslim man in Hampton

Peterborough police are investigating a serious attack that took place in the car park of Tesco at Serpentine Green, Hampton yesterday.

Officers were called yesterday, Monday June 5, at 5.25pm following the assault in which Suleman Altaf suffered serious facial injuries.

It was reported that at about 5pm the 23-year-old, challenged a child, believed to be aged 11 or 12, after witnessing them pour a drink over his car, a dark blue Volkswagen Golf.

Following this Mr Altaf was approached by two or three men who assaulted him. It is unknown whether the men were known to the child.

Mr Altaf suffered serious, but not life-threatening facial injuries, and received hospital treatment. He has since been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

Police are aware of conversations on social media which report this was a racially aggravated assault.

A police spokesman said: “At this time we cannot confirm whether this is the case however officers are investigating.”

Police would like to appeal to any witnesses who were in the car park at around 5pm yesterday to contact police with information by calling 101 and quoting incident 483 of June 5.