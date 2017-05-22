Peterborough police hunting for driver after hit and run crash

Police are looking for witnesses to a hit and run crash in Peterborough in which a man was injured.

A silver Vauxhall Zafira was in collision with a blue Peugeot 307 and a Mercedes van at about 7.20pm on Friday, May 19, in Watergall, Bretton.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a man, described as white with short blonde hair, left the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 538 of May 19.