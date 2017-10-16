Peterborough police chase ends in car crash and teenager arrested

A teenager was arrested after a car failed to stop for police leading to a short pursuit through Netherton at the weekend.

An 18-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in Wilton Drive on Saturday evening (October 14) at around 6.30pm when the pursuit end in a collision with another vehicle.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence, driving while under the influence of drugs and driving without insurance.

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station and later released under investigation.