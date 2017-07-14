Peterborough pensioner robbed for just 50p in terrifying and ‘cowardly’ attack

A Peterborough pensioner was robbed by a man who stole just 50p in a terrifying incident in the city.

Alfia Barnett, (84), had just arrived home at about 11.45am today, Thursday July 13, and was at her front door in Highbury Street when a man forced his way past her, pushing her out of the way.

He grabbed her handbag and stole 50p before leaving on a bicycle.

Alfia was shocked and shaken and suffered minor injuries.

The man is described as white, 6’1’’, aged in his 20s or 30s, with facial hair and wearing a dark hoody.

Detective Sergeant Tom Rowe said: “This was a cowardly attack in which the robber targeted a vulnerable lady, using force to gain entry into her home.

“We believe the robber may have followed Alfia, who had a handbag and shopping cart with her, from the bus stop at the junction of Taveners Road and Lincoln Road, so I would urge anyone who was in that area to consider whether they saw anything.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0398100717 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.