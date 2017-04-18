Peterborough motorist stopped after police spot her driving with a high chair around her head

A Peterborough motorist was pulled over at the weekend after police caught her driving with her head between the legs of a high chair.

The woman was pulled over on Dogsthorpe Road in Peterborough on Sunday after officers spotted the brightly-coloured baby seat taking up most of the front of her car, dangerously obstructing her view.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said she was reported for a dangerous load.

She was also ordered to remove the high chair before continuing her journey.

Officers stopped the woman because she had a “limited view of the road”, and later added: “The driver actually had her head between the legs of the high chair.”