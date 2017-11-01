Peterborough motorcyclist dies after colliding with large fallen tree branch

A man has been named following a fatal collision in Peterborough yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 31).

James Cooper (27) of Hanbury, Orton Goldhay, was riding an off-road motorcycle in woodland near the BMX track in Orton Malborne at about 3.40pm when he was involved in a collision.

For unknown reasons the motorcycle collided with a large fallen tree branch.

Police and ambulance attended the scene and James was taken to hospital, however, sadly his injuries proved fatal.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the vehicle prior to the incident, should contact the roads policing unit by calling 101 quoting CC-31102017-0339 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.