Peterborough Mosque chairman slams ‘despicable’ racist graffiti at Ferry Meadows

The chairman of one of Peterborough’s biggest Mosques has called for action to be taken to catch graffiti yobs spraying racist slogans at Ferry Meadows park.

The park has been hit eight times in just a month, with staff being forced to cover signs up after anti-Muslim and anti-black slogans were scrawled over them.

The latest incident happened on Friday night - and this time the children’s play park was targeted. The park was only installed in April.

Along with the offensive words - which The Peterborough Telegraph is not publishing pictures of - some signs have been completely covered in red or black paint.

It has cost the Nene Park Trust £10,000 to clear the graffiti - which has also been sprayed on paths and buildings - and today Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in Peterborough, called for more action to be taken.

Mr Choudhuri said: “It is a very sad and most despicable situation.

“The park is used by young people and old people, and it should be available for everyone to enjoy.

“We condemn these actions. There are very good relations between all the communities in the city, and this is very upsetting to see.

“It would make you angry to see it in any community, but especially in Peterborough.

“This will have a negative impact on the city, and it is important action is taken to catch the culprits.”

A spokesman for The Nene Park Trust said: “The Nene Park Trust, the charity that manages the Park including the popular Ferry Meadows Country Park, are saddened by this latest incident. This the eighth incident in just over one month. There are many areas of the Park that are affected, including the new childrens play area which was opened in April this year.

“We will be working hard to remove the graffiti but it is so extensive this will take sometime.

“We appreciate the support that the community, the Police and our neighbours have given us to date.

“We ask that anyone who knows anything about this to report it through to the police.”

Staff have started cleaning the graffiti away using a non-chemical system.

While the signs are covered up, visitors are asked to visit the visitors centre to pick up maps of the park.

Last week Cambridgeshire police said CCTV was being examined to try and catch the culprits.

Today, a spokesman said: “We are in the process of arranging for the graffiti to be removed, liaising with park rangers and conducting enquiries in various part of Peterborough and with other agencies to identify the culprits.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

