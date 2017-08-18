Peterborough Mosque chairman condemns Barcelona terror attacks

The chairman of a Peterborough Mosque has condemned the latest terror attacks in Barcelona which killed at least 13 people.

Terrorists drove a white van through the popular tourist street of Las Ramblas yesterday afternoon.

Spanish police said 13 people have been killed, with dozens more injured.

Last night police shot dead five others in the town of Cambrils following a second vehicle attack.

The so-called Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street, said: “We condemn such disgraceful action in most strongest terms. “Such misguided criminals do pick up soft targets to satisfy their masters’s own political goal- but they will never succeed as they are a very tiny monitory, and all decent minded people detest their criminal activities. People of all faiths are united against such criminals.”