Peterborough milkman loses teeth in robbery which saw culprits escape in his float

A Peterborough milkman lost two teeth and his float in a robbery this morning (Tuesday).

At about 3.45am this morning (August 1) the victim, a man in his 50s, noticed a group of three men close to his float in Belsay Drive, Stanground. One of the men attempted to steal a crate of milk and when challenged assaulted the victim.

Following the assault the three men stole his milk float and left the area. The vehicle was later recovered in Eye. The victim’s wallet and a crate of milk were stolen, as well as a number of bottles being damaged.

The man who carried out the assault is described as white, aged 16-20, 5’10” and with short brown hair. The other two men are described as white and aged 16-20.

The victim received hospital treatment following the incident, but has been discharged.

Detective Sergeant Tom Rowe said: “This was a particularly nasty unprovoked attack on a milkman innocently working his round.

“I’d urge anyone with information about this incident, saw three men acting suspiciously or the milk float between Belsay Drive and Eye to get in touch.”

Witnesses should call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.