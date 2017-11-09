Peterborough men who ‘preyed on elderly residents’ by selling extortionately priced vitamins are jailed

Two Peterborough men who ‘preyed on elderly and vulnerable people’ by selling extortionately priced vitamins have been jailed for a total of eight years.

Fredy Fernandes (44) and Salvador Socorro Rodrigues (44) from Lincoln Road, Peterborough were jailed after a court heard their scam affected around 2,000 people across the country.

Both men were found guilty of four counts of money laundering at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday (November 7). They were both sentenced to four years in prison.

The men were the sole directors of the companies ‘House of Naturecare Limited’ and ‘Nutri Care Quest Limited’.

The court heard that through the activity of these two businesses, elderly and vulnerable residents across the UK were targeted – including those who lived in Hertfordshire, Merseyside, Nottinghamshire, Essex, Suffolk, Cheshire and Devon - as they played on their health fears in order to raid their wallets

Fernandes and Rodrigues were part of the scam which involved call-centres based in India bombarding pensioners with phone calls to persuade them that they should buy overpriced vitamins for health reasons. One 94-year-old man was convinced that omega oil tablets could help prevent lung cancer and an 80-year-old widow was pressured into buying 14 bottles of vitamins for nearly £400 that she didn’t need or want.

The Trading Standards’ investigation was supported by officers from the City of London Police, who executed search warrants in Peterborough. The searches revealed numerous boxes of vitamins, with some of the products containing twice the amount of lead permitted and others deficient in declared vitamins. Officers also seized 963 invoices, totalling £256,917.22 and further investigation revealed that the company accounts held nearly £350,000 of money made from this fraudulent activity.

In mitigation it was noted that they were both of previous good character, family men and had worked hard since coming to the UK.

The judge, Recorder Samantha Cohen told the pair that “you are undoubtedly and understandably upset at the positions you now find yourself in, but feel your regret is for yourself and your families and not truly for the positions of your victims.

“The harm includes the distress caused to victims for the fraudulent sales. They were caused anxiety, damaged confidence and fear of persistent cold calls.

“Neither of you are fit to be the directors of companies” and she disqualified them for 8 years each.

The investigation was run by Hertfordshire Trading Standards, and Councillor Terry Hone, Cabinet Member for Community Safety at Hertfordshire County Council, said: “The court heard yesterday how our most vulnerable residents were exploited and fell victim to this aggressive cold calling scam in their own homes – a place where they should have felt safe. Instead they were bombarded by calls demanding purchases of unwanted and grossly overpriced vitamins.

“Officers from the Hertfordshire Trading Standards team have worked tirelessly to bring a successful prosecution against these callous criminals who were persistent and aggressive. Under the Proceeds of Crime Act we will be seeking to compensate the victims and ensure these individuals will no longer benefit from their ill-gotten gains.

“We want to warn Hertfordshire residents and others across the UK about scams similar to this that we believe are still ongoing. If you are cold called by someone trying to sell you a product that you do not need, want or do not know the detail of please hang up the phone. If a caller uses high pressure techniques, the likelihood is they are trying to con you – so please don’t engage with them. If you have received any cold calls about vitamins or other products and have been victim to this type of activity please report it to Action Fraud.”

Action Fraud can be contacted on 0300 123 2040 or via the website: www.actionfraud.police.uk

For advice on scams please contact Citizens Advice on 03454 04 05 06.