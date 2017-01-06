Peterborough men arrested on suspicion of burglary

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a Peterborough resident reported someone was trying to break into a house.

Cambridgeshire police were called by a resident in Huntsmans Gate, Bretton, at 9.08am with report that two young men were trying to break into a property.

The men made off towards Bretton, and were seen heading towards Edith Cavell Hospital, and then onto Juniper Crescent and Bradwell Way.

Two Peterborough men, one aged 18 and one aged 23, have been arrested by police in Azalea Close, Longthorpe. They have been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.