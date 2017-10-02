Peterborough man was kidnapped, beaten and threatened with rape by extortion gang demanding money

Two men have today been found guilty after a man was kidnapped in Peterborough, driven across the country, assaulted and threatened with rape.

On the evening of December 18 2016, the victim, a man in his 20s, was at his home in Peterborough when he heard a knock at the door. Before opening it he asked who it was and a man replied saying it was the police.

He opened the door and was greeted by two men who told him they wanted to speak with him about a matter in Ilford and asked him to get into their car.

He felt something wasn’t right so told his wife to call the police to check the situation. On hearing this the two men barged their way into the house, covered the victim’s head with a jumper and bundled him into the back of Mitsubishi Warrior.

The men took his mobile phone from him and said he owed them £20,000, stating ‘you’re going to tell people you owe the money’, before beating him around the head.

The two men who bundled the victim into the Mitsubishi were later identified as being 38-year-old Nigel Collins of Fremantle Road in Ilford, East London and 31-year-old Alex Callcut of Southbourne Grove in Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex. Collins was also the driver of the car.

A third man, who was waiting in the back of the Mitsubishi, was identified as 36-year-old Tyssen Newland of Treecot Drive in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.

The Mitsubishi set off towards London, with the victim being assaulted, threatened and made to call members of his family claiming he owed money and they need to pay in order secure his release.

The group eventually arrived in Dagenham at The Unorthodox Gym, where they met its owner, 38-year-old Nina Siaperas, who is also known as Nina Cranstoun, of Rushden Gardens in Ilford, East London.

Cranstoun was accompanied by Ross Bright, 30, of Highfield Road in Romford, East London, who led the group inside. Once inside, the victim was threatened with rape and continued to be physically assaulted and threatened with violence.

The men kept making financial demands for his release before he was taken back outside to a vehicle and driven to the Perth Road area of Ilford where he was pushed out of the vehicle with his head still covered, wearing just shorts, a t-shirt and no shoes.

He immediately sought help by going into a nearby pub and asking the landlord for help.

All four men and Cranstoun were charged with conspiracy to kidnap earlier this year. Bright and Newland pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, while Collins, Cranstoun and Callcut denied the charges against them and faced trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

Today (Monday) Collins and Callcut were both found guilty, however Cranstoun was found not guilty of conspiracy to kidnap. All four men will be sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (October 6).

Detective Sergeant Gordon Blair, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Mobile phone evidence shows the defendants met on December 18 in the afternoon at the Unorthodox Gym before Newland, Collins and Callcut set off to Peterborough.

“This was clearly an organised kidnapping which has had a detrimental effect on not only the victim but also his family.”