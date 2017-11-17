Peterborough man to stand trial over rape and kidnap allegations

A Peterborough man will stand trial over rape and kidnap allegations.

Zain Ali appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today (Friday) where he pleaded not guilty to three counts.

Ali, (26) of Princess Street, Peterborough, is charged with kidnaping a 31-year-old woman in Castor on September 26, before raping her. He is also charged with the theft of her handbag and mobile phone.

Ali spoke only to confirm his date of birth, his British nationality and his not guilty pleas during the short hearing.

The trial, which is estimated to last for three days, will begin at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, May 29 2018.

Ali was granted bail until the start of the trial.