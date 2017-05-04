Peterborough man on the run from police after serious assault

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted on suspicion of several crimes in Peterborough, including a serious assault.

Thomas Hood, 28, of Reeves Way, is suspected of committing a series of criminal damage offences and the assault, which is reported to have taken place in a private property in November last year.

He is believed to be in the Peterborough area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.