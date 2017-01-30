Peterborough man jailed over prison violence

A Peterborough man has been given a jail sentence of three years and nine months for his part in violence at a prison.

Brendan Carey, 39, of Paston, Peterborough, was part of large spread violence at HMP Stocken in Rutland.

Extensive damage was done to K-wing at the jail when the violence erupted on the afternoon of Sunday 14 June in 2015.

The disorder continued until the early hours of the next morning with prisoners systematically smashing lights, breaking CCTV equipment and setting fires while using furniture to barricade themselves inside.

Some of those involved also forced entry to a restricted area where cupboards were ransacked and medication was stolen.

Carey was found guilty in his absence of prison mutiny following a trial earlier this month. He was sentenced to three years and nine months.

Steven Antony Walker, 36, of HMP Lincoln, had previously admitted violent disorder and was sentenced to 18 months.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Ditcher, the senior investigating officer, said: “Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused during the disorder and I hope that today’s sentencing will send a clear message that the police and the Prison Service will not tolerate crimes of this nature and those responsible will be brought to justice.”