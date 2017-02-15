Peterborough man jailed for sex offences against two young girls thanks to ‘bravery of victim’

A man from Peterborough has been jailed for five years at Peterborough Crown Court after pleading guilty to sexual offences against two young girls.

John Christopher Fraser, 47, of Standish Court, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to seven charges against his victims. The abuse took place in Peterborough in the early 2000s.

He pleaded guilty to:

* Two counts of gross indecency with a girl under 16 years of age

* Two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

* Causing a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity

* Two counts of taking an indecent photograph of a child.

The offences came to light when one of the victims found the courage to come forward to report them to the police in November 2015. Fraser encouraged his victim to take off her clothes before photographing her.

Detective Constable Nat Hebdon said: “It took a great deal of bravery for the victim to come forward and for the second victim to speak out about the abuse. The sentence given by the court reflects the seriousness of the crimes committed by Fraser.

“We take all reports of sexual abuse incredibly seriously and I would urge anyone who has experienced such abuse to come forward so we can help them to get justice.”

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Fraser is a sexual predator whose catalogue of depraved crimes only came to light thanks to the courage of his victims.

“His vile abuse will have had a lasting effect on two girls, but Fraser must get treatment while locked up to ensure he is not a threat to children ever again.

“It is vital that all survivors of abuse know they will be listened to when they come forward and are given appropriate support no matter how much time has passed.

“The NSPCC’s helpline is available for anyone to call on 0808 800 1111. Children can call Childline on 0800 1111.”