Peterborough man jailed for historic sex offences against five-year-old girl

A Peterborough man who sexually abused a child in the late 80s has been jailed.

Paul Pluck, 44, of Eagle Way, Hampton Vale, Peterborough was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14 at a trial at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (January 9).

The court heard that Pluck was about 17-years-old and babysitting the five-year-old victim when the offences occurred in the late 1980s in Wisbech.

Yesterday (January 11), Pluck was jailed for four years and six months for each count to be served concurrently.

Detective Constable Leanne Malinowski said: “The victim has shown great courage taking the brave step of speaking out. I hope that the guilty verdict and sentence given to Pluck will help her move forward with her life.

“We take all reports of sexual abuse seriously, no matter when they occurred. This case demonstrates that justice can and will be served.”

Pluck was found not guilty of two further charges of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14