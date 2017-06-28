Peterborough man jailed after series of thefts to feed drug habit

A Peterborough man who stole a number of bicycles this month to feed his drug habit has been jailed.

Matthew Elsom, 30, of Newark Road, was arrested after being identified from CCTV footage.

He was charged with two counts of theft. The first took place on June 1 when he stole a hybrid bicycle worth around £500 from outside Queensgate.

The second offence took place on June 17 when he stole another bike, again valued at around £500, from Westgate.

Both bikes were then sold to pay for Elsom’s drug habit.

Yesterday, Tuesday June 27, he appeared in court and entered a guilty plea.

He was sentenced to a total of 36 weeks imprisonment and was ordered to pay full compensation.