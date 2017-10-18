Peterborough man jailed after beating and robbing woman before three unprovoked attacks on strangers on city centre streets

A man who robbed a woman in Peterborough before assaulting another three people has been sent to jail for more than ten years.

Rocky Campbell, 38, of Palmerston Road, was handed the sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday (October 16) after pleading guilty to robbery, causing actual bodily harm and two counts of assault by beating in July.

On 26 June at a house in Palmerston Road, Peterborough, Campbell repeatedly hit a woman in her 20s in the face and to the side of the head, before slamming her into a wall, hitting her around the head with a bottle and stealing her mobile phone.

She managed to escape into the street where members of the public came to her aid and called the police.

Campbell walked along Broadway, Peterborough, where he launched an unprovoked attack on a man in his 20s, who was pushing his child in a pushchair. Campbell punched the man in the neck.

He then walked towards a group of people sitting nearby and punched a woman in her 40s in the face, knocking her back and breaking her nose and finally punching a man in his 30s in the face.

Police were called and Campbell was arrested at the scene.

Detective Constable Aaz Tourabi said: “This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked attack on several people.

“The sentence reflects the seriousness of Campbell’s offences and the impact on the victims.”

Campbell received an extended sentence of ten years and two months, comprising a custodial term of 98 months and an extension period of two years for robbery and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

He was also sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, to run concurrent, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and received four months for each count of assault by beating, also to run concurrently.