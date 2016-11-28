Peterborough man fined after admitting fly-tipping piles of waste

A Peterborough man has been ordered to pay a total of more than £1300 after pleading guilty to fly-tipping.

De Jesus Nogueira was fined after admitting leaving piles of waste in Willow Drove, Newborough.

He was fined £738 and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £73 victim surcharge fee at a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution followed a city council investigation which found evidence consisting of garden waste, wood, carpet and household waste left at the scene at Willow Drove.

This evidence led the council’s prevention and enforcement officers to Nogueira and during the investigation he admitted arranging to remove waste from a property in Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, for financial gain.

The matter was referred to Peterborough Magistrates Court and Nogueira of Lincoln Road, Peterborough duly pleaded guilty to the fly-tipping charge.

Councillor Gavin Elsey, cabinet member for digital, waste and street scene said: “This case sends out a clear message that Peterborough City Council will do everything possible to challenge fly-tipping and when taken to court this irresponsible action can prove extremely costly.

“We clear thousands of fly tips every year costing the taxpayer around £250,000. Fly-tippers who ignore the rules that the rest of us abide by should have to pay the price for their criminal behaviour.

“You can arrange to have bulky waste items and electrical goods collected from your home at a charge of £23.50 per collection. This is a one-off charge not per item and allows residents to get rid of unwanted furniture and electrical items.”

To find out more about the city council’s bulky waste collection service visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/rubbish-and-recycling/other-waste-collections/

