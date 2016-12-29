Peterborough man fined £600 after punching bouncer while drunk

A man who punched a Peterborough nightclub doorman after getting drunk on a night out has been ordered to pay nearly £1,000 at court.

Andy Hicks (28) of Apsley Way, Longthorpe, assaulted the bouncer outside the Met Lounge in October this year.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday) where he pleaded guilty to common assault.

He was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £0 and compensation of £250.

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, said the incident had occurred at about 2am on October 16. He said: “The defendant was on a night out in the city, where he went to the Met Lounge.

“The defendant was dancing, when he raised a chair, and it struck and damaged a table.”

Mr Nickerson said Hicks then left the club, and following a conversation with a bouncer, punched him.

Hicks, who represented himself and has no previous convictions, accepted responsibility, saying he had had too much to drink on the night.