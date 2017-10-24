Peterborough man cleared of racial abuse after video goes viral - but convicted after road rage

A man who assaulted a woman and verbally abused her husband in a road rage attack in Peterborough has been ordered to carry out community service.

Arun Ali (31) of Outfield, Bretton, hit Karolina Delega on the hand, and launched a stream of abuse at Mariuz Delega after a car crash in Alexandra Road, Peterborough on February 24.

Mrs Delega filmed part of the incident on her mobile phone, and the recording went viral on the internet - with more than 15 million views.

Yesterday Ali was convicted of using threatening/abusive insulting words or behaviour, and driving without due care and attention at a trial at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. He had pleaded guilty to common assault at a previous hearing.

However, he was cleared of racially/religiously aggravated common assault, racially/religiously aggravated harassment.

The video showed Ali calling Mr Delega ‘a pork eater,’ and a pig - which it was claimed was racially motivated.

Deputy District Judge Andrew Johnson said: “I am not satisfied your conduct was racially motivated. It does not show hostility towards any racial group.”

Ali was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay compensation to Mr and Mrs Delega of £250 each. He was also ordered to carry out 20 days of rehabilitation requirement, and given three points on his licence.

The court was told Mr Delega was driving an Audi, which was involved in a minor collision with Ali’s Volkswagen, when the pair clipped wing mirrors as they were driving the opposite way.

Ali turned round and chased Mr Delega, overtaking him and boxing him in.

The court heard Ali got out of the car and started swearing and shouting abuse at Mr Delega.

He also swore at Mrs Delega, who had started to film the incident on her mobile phone. He appeared to try and leave the scene after swearing at Mr Delega - but after Mr Delega shouted back, he returned, delivering the pork insults.

He then hit Mrs Delega’s hand, knocking the phone to the floor.

He then left the scene.

In his defence Ali said the pair used a racial slur and labelled him a terrorist - but Judge Johnson said he did not believe the story.

Ali also said Mr Delega pushed him - but Mr Delega said he had only pushed him away after Ali got in his face.

Judge Johnson said: “This was road rage.”

Stephen Kennedy, defending, told the court Ali had lost his job as a result of the incident - and had not been able to find further employment.