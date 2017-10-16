Peterborough man charged with rape and kidnap is bailed

A man has appeared in court charged with raping and kidnapping a woman in Peterborough.

Zain Ali, (23), of Princes Street, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning in connection with the allegations.

It is said he raped and kidnapped a 31-year-old woman in Castor on September 26. Ali is also charged with theft.

Ali was bailed by magistrates to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on November 13.