Peterborough man charged with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin following raid

A man has been charged after a £8,000 of class A drugs and £2,000 in cash was found during a raid at an address in Peterborough.

Police made the bust at 7am on Friday, April 22, at an address in Windmill Street, Millfield.

The drugs were discovered by Police Dog TJ and a 23-year-old man was arrested.

On Monday, November 28, the man, was been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin and has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 29.