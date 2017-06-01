Peterborough man charged over school bomb hoax makes second court appearance

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged with causing a bomb hoax at The Kings School in Peterborough.

Ali Ahmed (41) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough appeared at the city magistrates’ court on Friday and yesterday.

He has been charged in connection with an incident which happened on Thursday, May 25 at the Kings School in Park Road. He is also charged with theft from a motor vehicle.

Yesterday, magistrates were told the case was too serious to be heard in the court, and the case was adjourned for four weeks.

Ahmed listened to the hearing through a Pashto interpreter.

He did not enter any pleas at the hearing, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and the court heard reports will be made before the next hearing.

No bail application was made.

Remanding Ahmed in custody, chair magistrate Sarah Prysor-Jones said: “Your case is going to be sent to Peterborough Crown Court for trial on June 28 at 10am. You are going to be remanded into custody.”

Ahmed first appeared at court on Friday afternoon, after being charged late in the morning on the same day.

He was remanded in custody at the short initial hearing for reports to be carried out.

Police were called to the school at 9.50am on Thursday after being called by staff at the school.

The theft from a motor vehicle charge relates to a jacket and sunglasses taken from a car in Henry Street, Peterbrough on Wednesday, May 24.

In a letter to parents following the incident, The Kings School head teacher Darren Ayling said: “Please be assured that school staff, assisted by the police, reacted very swiftly to the circumstances and with the absolute determination that we would keep your children safe.

“Your children have been, as always, remarkably sensible and cooperative throughout the morning.”