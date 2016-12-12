Peterborough man charged following spate of Cambridgeshire convenience store robberies

A man from Peterborough has been charged with six counts of robbery following a spate of armed raids on convenience stores in Cambridgeshire recently.

Robert Walker, 37, of Wesleyan Road, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Saturday (December 10) and was remanded in custody. He will next appear at Cambridge Crown Court on January 6.

A man in his 30s from Peterborough and a woman in her 30s from Huntingdon were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. They were both released on bail until January 20.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.