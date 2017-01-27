Peterborough man banned from driving for 12 months after being caught doing record speed on A47

A Peterborough biker who was caught riding at the fastest speed ever recorded in Cambridgeshire, 160mph on the A47, has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Simon Anthony (57) of Orchard Mews, Woodston, was riding his BMW RR100 motorbike on the A47 at Thorney on August 14 when officers spotted the speeding bike. The speed limit on the road was 70mph.

Simon Anthony arriving at Crown Court in Cambridge. Picture by Terry Harris / PaperPix

Anthony had appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court previously where he pleaded guilty to one count of speeding and was sentenced yesterday, Thursday January 26, at Cambridge Crown Court.

As well as the ban he was ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work, fined £400 and must retake his driving test before getting his licence back.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said 160mph was likely to be the fastest speed ever recorded on the county’s roads.

PC Dave Black from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “The motorcyclist was travelling horrendously fast. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to be travelling at such speeds on public roads. Not only was he putting himself at danger, but also the lives of other road users.”

Andrew Nickerson, prosecuting, told the court: “It was 5.20pm on August 14. There were two PCs on duty on the A47 eastbound near Thorney. They saw a bike doing 160mph for a distance of 377 metres.

“The defendant initially said he was not going that fast, and it must have been the car next to him.

“He was reported for excess speed.

“He then said he thought he was only doing 120mph.”

The court was told he had no previous convictions for driving related offences.