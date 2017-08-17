Peterborough man arrested after Yaxley 15-year-old is stabbed

A 20-year-old from Peterborough has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in Yaxley on Monday.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police incident in Yaxley, Yaxley recreation ground, Peterborough Monday 14 August 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The assault took place in Park Close, with the victim receiving serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police said earlier this week they were looking for two men, described as Asian and black, one was wearing a black T-shirt with a symbol on the front and the others were wearing baseball caps. The men took the victim’s bag containing his phone.

Officers, including those from the armed policing unit, attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Amanda Foreman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has information about this incident. We know residents will be concerned and we will be conducting extra patrols in the area.”

Further details have not yet been released by police.

Des Watt, Huntingdonshire District Councillor for Yaxley, has called for more action to keep residents safe.

He said: “I am very distressed at hearing of this incident in what is normally a very pleasant and quiet village.

“Our residents will also feel very concerned at this shocking news.

“More certainly needs to be done, the first step needs to be to identify the most urgent and pressing needs, then to make sure that the funding and expertise is available both from the Local Authority and the Police.

“It is my intention to bring pressure to bear on all parties to ensure that Yaxley is made to be as it should be.

“My first priority is to ask the Local police to have a higher presence on our streets and in our open spaces.

“My next priority is to help develop more long term measures to keep our Youth occupied and out of harms way in the evenings.

“I hope that the young person concerned makes a speedy recovery.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0467040817 .

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.