Peterborough man among four charged over stabbing of 16-year-old in Market Deeping

Four people have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the back in a Market Deeping cemetery.

Police were called at 5pm to a cemetery near John Eve Park in Market Deeping on Wednesday, July 19.

A 16-year-old boy received a stab wound to his back and was airlifted to hospital Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment. He has since been released.

The suspects left the scene but were later stopped by Northants officers and five people were arrested.

Four of those people have now been charged.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with possessing a weapon in a public place and wounding with intent. He has been bailed to appear at a youth court.

Connor Vickers, 21, of Emperor way, Fletton, Peterborough, David Connor, 18, of Arbour Court, Northampton, and Gavin Munro, 31, of St Marks House, Herbert Street, Northampton, are all charged with attempted robbery, possessing offensive weapon in public place and wounding with intent.

All have been given bail to appear in court on a date to be set.

No further action has bee taken against the 16-year-old girl arrested.