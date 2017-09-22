Peterborough lorry driver arrested on drug driving charge after crash on A1M

An HGV driver from Yaxley has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a serious crash on the A1M near Peterborough today.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the northbound carriageway of the A1M near Sawtry at 11.33am today, Friday September 22.

A van overturned after a collision with a car transporter. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured, but two lanes of the carriageway were closed.

Police confirmed a man in his 20s from Huntingdonshire, who was driving the lorry, has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

The lorry involved in the crash is owned by MRM Transport LTD of Broadway Yaxley.