Peterborough knife amnesty starts next week in effort to reduce crime

Knife amnesty bins will be located at police stations in Peterborough as well as across Cambridgeshire next week as part of a national initiative to tackle knife crime.

Police forces across the country will take part in Operation Sceptre, allowing members of the public to hand in knives without prosecution.

The last amnesty was held in the first week of May and resulted in 105 knives being recovered.

From Monday (July 17) amnesty bins will be located at Thorpe Wood Police Station and Bayard Place in Peterborough, Parkside Police Station in Cambridge, as well as police stations in Cambourne, Ely, March, Huntingdon and Wisbech.

From July 2016 to June 2017 there were 220 possession of weapons offences in Cambridgeshire. Of these, 117 were in Peterborough, 49 in Cambridge and 12 in Wisbech.

It is illegal to:

* sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

* carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade 3 inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

* carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

* use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

Inspector Ben Newton said: “We’re continuing to join colleagues across the country in a determination to tackle knife crime.

“Knife amnesties form an important part of the strategy for Operation Sceptre and I’m pleased that more than 100 knives were recovered in May. I hope people will take this additional opportunity to dispose of weapons without fear of prosecution.

“As part of the campaign we’re appealing to people, including parents and carers, who know someone who carries a knife to encourage them to make use of the amnesty.”

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can also report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.