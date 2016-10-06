Peterborough fire crews called to three more arson attacks across the city

Fire crews in Peterborough attended another three arson attacks in the city yesterday, Wednesday October 5.

Firefighters were called to a large conifer cuttings fire in a commercial yard close to the highway in Holme Road, Yaxley at 1.10pm.

A crew from Stanground was then called to a car fire at a garage in Bishops Road at 2.22pm.

Dogsthorpe firefighters were then was called to a fire in the open in Oxney Road at 8.59pm.

All of the fires were set deliberately.

It follows a recent spate of arson attacks across the city.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.