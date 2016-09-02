Peterborough fire crews attend two car arsons within half an hour

Fire crews in Peterborough attended two arson attacks on cars within half hour of each other last night, Thursday.

A crew from the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade was called to a fire on Waltham Close, Welland Estate in Peterborough at 9.13pm on Thursday, September 1.

Firefighters arrived to find a black BMW on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 10.35pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

A crew from Stanground was then called to a fire on Old North Road in Water Newton, Peterborough, at 9.50pm

Firefighters arrived to find a red Skoda Octavia on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels.

The cause of the fire was again arson.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.