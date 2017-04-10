Peterborough drug dealer jailed after £10,000 of heroin and cocaine found at home

A man has been jailed for three years after more than £10,000 worth of class A drugs were discovered in a Peterborough property.

Azeem Nazir, 24, was arrested on April 22 last year when officers conducted a warrant in Windmill Street. Assisted by the dog unit, officers discovered £2,590 in cash, five mobile phones and 800 small wraps of what were believed to be class A drugs.

The drugs found at the Windmill Steet house

Further testing revealed the wraps contained heroine and crack cocaine worth an estimated £10,655.

Nazir, of Windmill Street, was charged with two counts of possessing class a drugs with intent to supply.

On Thursday (April 6) at Cambridge Crown Court Nazir pleaded guilty to both offences. He was sentenced to three years in prison for each charge to run concurrently.

PC Rob Giffen said: “Drug dealing will not be tolerated in Peterborough and I hope this sentence sends a strong message to those who feel this kind of behaviour is acceptable.”