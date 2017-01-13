Peterborough drug dealer found with heroin and cocaine jailed

A Peterborough drug dealer found with heroin and cocaine worth about £1,000 has been jailed for three years.

Police officers carried out a search of Miroslav Gazo’s home in St Martin’s Street, Millfield, Peterborough, on the evening of March 15 last year.

They had raided a property opposite just before and found Gazo with a class A drug on him.

The further search of the property where Gazo lived found drugs with an estimated street value of just under £1,000 in a room used by him.

Gazo, 21, was arrested and made no comment in police interview. He was charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug: two for heroin and two cocaine.

Yesterday (January 12), he pleaded guilty to the charges at Peterborough Crown Court and was sentenced to three years in prison on all counts, to run concurrently.

The judge ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs, associated equipment seized from Gazo’s hone and his phone.

PC Jemma Finch, who investigated, said: “It was clear from the amount of drugs found in the room, which was only used by Gazo, that he was dealing drugs.

“This case and the sentencing yesterday show how seriously we treat this type of crime. Dealing class A drugs will land you with a significant jail sentence.”