Peterborough charity box thief who reversed car into shop jailed for two years

A burglar who smashed up a shop front by reversing a car into it before making off with a charity box has been jailed for two years.

David Campbell of Ledham, Orton Brimbles, was arrested in the early hours of May 8 after being spotted by a member of the public leaving Stanground News, Food and Wine with the box and loose coins from behind the till.

On detaining Campbell, police then discovered that he had no licence or insurance.

While in custody the 34-year-old then admitted forcing entry into Utopia Hair & Beauty in Eastfield on April 12 by smashing glass windows at the front of the salon, before making off with a charity box and numerous hair products.

Describing the Stanground burglary, Sarab Hobson, prosecuting, said: “He smashed up the whole shop front. That sort of harm to a shop not only causes a financial loss, but an economic loss as well.”

Campbell had 23 previous convictions from 51 offences, which included violent and motoring crimes.

He had been sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment in January for shoplifting and carried out his burglaries soon after being released.

Nenad Spasojevic, defending, said Campbell was trying to fund his Class A drug addiction, and he told Peterborough Crown Court at last Friday’s sentencing (June 30) that he should be offered help to treat his addiction rather than face another jail term.

Highlighting that Campbell had admitted 16 further offences, which were taken into consideration for his sentencing, he told the court: “He is motivated to change his way of life.

“He is currently on a custodial merry-go round ricocheting from prison to the outside.

“If he grasps his chance it would be to everyone’s benefit.

“If Mr Campbell does not then there’s a cell for him at HMP Peterborough.”

Judge Sean Enright acknowledged that Campbell had entered early pleas, but told the defendant, who was appearing via video link: “It does not seem to me you had much choice.”

He added: “I do not think there’s much of a real prospect of you completing a community order at this time.”

Campbell was sentenced to two years for the first burglary and 12 weeks for the second, with the sentences to run concurrently.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.